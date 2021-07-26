Woodhall Spa record first win, fifer for Hall - this week's Lincs ECB Premier round-up

Cricket news. Photo: Getty Images

Woodhall Spa claimed their first win of the Lincs ECB Premier season with a 16-run success over Market Deeping at Jubilee Park.

Oliver Caswell (75) and Jay Parmar (66 no) top scored as the hosts posted 261 for 7.

Deeping's Josh Smith took three wickets before his side couldn't meet the required run rate with the bat, ending on 245 for 8.

Connor Gillett (60) and Sam Malton (45) were the pick of the batsmen, while Spa's Tom Caswell took three wickets and Tom White two.

Leaders Bourne were too strong for Boston.

Jo Gilbert (68), Jonny Cheer (44) and Tim Norris (28) led the charge for visitors Boston before they were dismissed for 187 - Jack Berry (5) and Brandon Diplock (4) doing the damage with the ball.

In response, Bourne reached 190 for 6, Sam Evison (73) and Jordan Temple (47) the leading scorers.

Boston's Paul Deans took three wickets and Martin Hodgson two.

Grantham sit 13 points behind Bourne following their 83 run success at Bracebridge Heath.

Daniel Freeman (60) top scored as Grantham made 204 before being dismissed.

Three wickets each from James Dobson and Curtis Free played their part as Bracebridge were all out for 121.

The result went with form as third-place Lindim beat second-bottom Louth by nine wickets.

Laurence Scott's 23 tops cored for Louth as they were dismissed for 90.

An unbeaten 55 from William Wright and 25 no from Will Taylor helped the hosts to 91 for 1 in the 20th over.

Cameron Hall claimed a fifer and Evan Jones struck a half century as Sleaford moved up to fourth with a one-wicket success at Scunthorpe Town.

Hall claimed five wickets for the loss of 43 runs as the hosts ended their 50 overs on 252 for 8, Karanjit Bansal (75), Joshua Knapton (60) and Aaron Keverne-Onyon (54) the pick of the batsmen.

Sleaford claimed victory with the second ball of the 48th over.

Opener Ayush Patel put 48 on the board while Evan Jones top scored with 62.

Thomas Willoughby (45), Andy Hibberd (26) added to the total while an unbeaten 23 from Sam Burrows proved vital as the away side reached 253 for 9.