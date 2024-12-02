Ambitious Gainsborough Trinity chairman Dave Horsley so proud as FA Cup run is halted at Harrogate Town

Emotional Gainsborough Trinity chairman Dave Horsley said the players had done the club proud as their remarkable run in this season's FA Cup finally came to an end, losing 1-0 in front of a 50-year record attendance for League Two hosts Harrogate Town on Friday.

A quarter of the ground were wearing Gainsborough Trinity Blue and Horsley summed up the raw feelings he had watching his club and said: “It was both emotional and incredible.

“Quite simply put, it took my breath away to see over a thousand Gainsborough fans singing and getting behind the lads.

“We have shown Gainsborough what we are about. The lads are honest and hard working, and have done the town proud.”

Harrogate v Trinity action. Photo by Heather King.

The Holy Blues had battled through five rounds and six games to reach the Second Round for the first time in 72 years, coming from behind to beat higher league Darlington away from home, overcoming the heartbreak of a 98th minute equaliser, to romp to a 4-0 replay win away at arch-rivals Boston United as well as roaring back from three down with half an hour to play in the First Round, to winning a tense penalty shoot-out at Hednesford Town, to set up a special occasion in North Yorkshire.

Taking an official total of 1,050 supporters on a Friday night to Harrogate - for a game screened live on television demonstrated the appetite the town of Gainsborough has for a successful football team.

And this is something the chairman wants to harness, moving forwards.

He said: “We want to use this as a springboard to progress further, starting in the FA Trophy on Saturday when Rushall Olympic are the visitors.”

Trinity's progression to the Third Round of the premier non-league cup competition also marks a seven year best performance for the club, sitting proudly alongside the FA Cup successes.

But Horsley wants to see league success too, saying: “The successes we have had in the cup mean we are behind with our league games, but I want us to get up the league into the play-off spots.

“And there is no reason, without the continued support, that we can't do that.

Targeting a return to the National League North, a place in the pyramid, the Blues relinquished following relegation seven years ago, the Trinity leader admitted: “Anything is possible. The more fans that come and support us regularly, the better the budget we can give Russ Wilcox to help accomplish our long term aim - of promotion back to Step 2 and the National League North.”