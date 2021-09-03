Andy Butler’s Boston United departure is official, Pilgrims hint they may pursue some form of compensation

Andy Butler. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Andy Butler’s Boston United departure is official.

The defender joined the Pilgrims this summer after leaving Doncaster Rovers, signing a one-year-deal.

The 37-year-old made his debut in the county cup victory at Lincoln United, stating afterwards he wished to continue playing until 40.

But his first appearance turned out to be his last, Butler linking up with Championship side Peterborough United as a set play coach.

A statement issued by Boston today stated the club were ‘disappointed’ with the player’s departure, and hints they may be pursuing some form of compensation from Posh.

“Boston United can confirm that key summer signing Andy Butler has left the club – and joined the coaching staff at Peterborough United,” it read.

“We are extremely disappointed by this, as Andy is a contracted player to Boston United.

“This is a very unfortunate and unwelcome issue – and the club are trying to resolve the breach of contract situation with the player and Peterborough United.”