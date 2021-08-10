Boston United defender Andy Butler looks set to join Championship club coaching staff - after making just one Pilgrims appearance

Andy Butler. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United defender Andy Butler looks set to be named as Peterborough United's set-piece coach.

The 37-year-old summer arrival was pictured on the Posh bench for their opening Championship fixture at Luton Town on Saturday, while United were facing Grimsby Town in their final warm-up match before this weekend's curtain raiser against Spenymoor Town.

Butler joined the Pilgrims' playing staff last month, making his only appearance in the 3-2 county cup victory at Lincoln United, after which he stated he hoped to continue playing until he was 40.

An eye injury picked up in that contest saw him sidelined for the friendly against Lincoln City, with the former Doncaster Rovers man absent ever since.

On Saturday Boston manager Craig Elliott described Butler as 'unavailable'.

Our sister title the Peterborough Telegraph has revealed that Butler has been offered the role of set-piece coach, with his arrival being held up due to being under contract at the Jakemans Community Stadium.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson used to manage Butler at Doncaster.

It is currently unclear whether Boston have agreed to release Butler from his current deal.

The club has Luke Shiels, Scott Garner and Jake Wright snr as current central defensive options.

