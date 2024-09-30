​Barnetby United put 11 goals past Chancel

Barnetby backed up their first league win of the season with a second away win as they defeated league newcomers Chancel FC 11-1 at the Co-op Ground.

It was skipper Liam Jordan who put his side 1-0 up on five minutes and his younger brother Ryan made it 2-0 minutes later. Bailey Good got the third from a corner on 14 minutes.

Cam Hill got the fourth with Ryan Jordan sweeping home at the near post to make it 5-0.

Hill added his second to make it six and on the stroke of half time Humphriss notched to make it 7-0 at the interval.

Hill and Jordan both completed hat-tricks before Chancel got one back, but on 82 minutes veteran striker Eddie Reeve got his first Barnetby goal in over eight seasons as he pounced on a loose ball in the box for his 98th goal for the club and Will Forrest slammed home a left footed drive from the edge of the box to complete the scoring.