Barnetby United put 11 goals past Chancel
It was skipper Liam Jordan who put his side 1-0 up on five minutes and his younger brother Ryan made it 2-0 minutes later. Bailey Good got the third from a corner on 14 minutes.
Cam Hill got the fourth with Ryan Jordan sweeping home at the near post to make it 5-0.
Hill added his second to make it six and on the stroke of half time Humphriss notched to make it 7-0 at the interval.
Hill and Jordan both completed hat-tricks before Chancel got one back, but on 82 minutes veteran striker Eddie Reeve got his first Barnetby goal in over eight seasons as he pounced on a loose ball in the box for his 98th goal for the club and Will Forrest slammed home a left footed drive from the edge of the box to complete the scoring.