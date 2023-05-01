Register
Ben Pollock keen for Boston United to take current form into next season

Ben Pollock is eager to take Boston United’s current form into next season.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 1st May 2023, 07:57 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 08:08 BST

The Pilgrims ended the season with a 4-1 win over AFC Telford United to make it 29 points from their last 17 matches.

“We want to take this form into next season,” he said. “The team has underperformed this season and we know that.

Boston is a massive club and we want to be in a position next year to challenge.

Ben Pollock enjoyed a clean sweep of player awards.Ben Pollock enjoyed a clean sweep of player awards.
“We have all we need to challenge and it's an exciting time for the club.”

Pollock, who picked up all three of the club’s player of the year awards, felt United had benefited from a pressure free game against Telford.

“We’ve played where we had to get results and under pressure and credit to the boys for getting the job done,” he said.

“Our quality shone through against Telford. We were able to express ourselves when the pressure was off.”

