Paul Green will lead the Pilgrims to Gloucester. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Paul Green's first task as Boston United manager will be to try to cement the Pilgrims' play-off place.

After three straight league defeats United are hanging onto seventh spot, but in a tight National League North just four points separate them and 15th place Chester.

Now interim boss Green wants to recreate some of the stoic defending and free-flowing attacking that served the side so well last season.

"We've had glimpses this season," he said.

"Obviously, with injuries and Covid cases it's been a stop-start season for all the players.

"If we can get that consistency in place week in and week out we can really push up that league and cement ourselves in the play-offs.

"I think as a club we're in a good position at the moment and going down to Gloucester we want to get three points and push up that league."

While United are keen to end their winless run, the 17th-place Tigers want to build on last Saturday's 1-0 win at Leamington which ended their own three-game streak without a victory.

Three of their four wins and 12 of their 18 points have been secured on the 4G New Meadows Park surface this term.

Green has been a Pilgrims player for the past two seasons, but will he he be lacing up his boots in Gloucestershire?

He said: "It's something I have to think about to see if it's worthwhile me playing, or if I need to be on the sidelines with everything going on."

