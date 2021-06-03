Borbely, Tate and Ford latest Boston Town signings

Edgley and Borbely.

Boston Town have added more familiar faces to their squad.

This evening the Poachers announced that director, assistant manager and attacker Lori Borbely would remain at the DWB Stadium for next season, while midfielders Jordan Tate and Richard Ford also committed their futures to the club this week.

Former Lincoln United and Grantham Town defender Charlie Ward has joined the club while ex-Burnley, King’s Lynn and Stamford striker Harry Limb and former-Lincoln City youth teamer Kyle Watkins have also joined following previous stints at the DWB Stadium.