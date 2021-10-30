BOSTON LEAGUE: Results

Workforce Unlimited Boston and District Saturday Football League
Results from October 30:
Premier Division: Northgate Olympic 1 Pointon 1, Spilsby 1 Railway Athletic 0, Swineshead Institute 3 Wyberton Res 2.
Division One: Boston College 3 Eagle United 3, Fishtoft 6 Railway Athletic Res 1, Horncastle Town Res 1 Park United 3, Kirton Town 6 FC Hammers 1, Woodhall Spa United 1 Bull Athletic 2.
Division Two: Billinghay Athletic 4 Coningsby Res 1, Boston Athletic 3 Caythorpe 1, Freiston 3 Spalding Harriers 5, Pointon Res 2 Spilsby Town Res 7.
Division Three: Bull Athletic Res 2 Ancaster Athletic Utd 0, Eagle United Res 5 Boston Bears 1, Holbeach Bank 6 Fishtoft Res 1, Sibsey v FC Wrangle - postponmed, Swineshead Institute A 6 Boston College Res 1.