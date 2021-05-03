BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Eagle score six, high fives for Woodhall Spa, Caythorpe and Wyberton A

Woodhall Spa United got the better of Bull Athletic with a 5-2 away win in League A Group One.
Railway Athletic beat Park United 3-1, with Park's goal coming from Jenson Ball.
Freiston travelled to Horncastle Town Reserves and came away with a 4-0 win.
Brad Appleby (two), John Tomlin and Marshall Young netted the goals.
In League A Group Two, Eagle United put six past Billinghay Athletic in a 6-1 scoreline, goals coming from Louis Gosling, Brandon Norman, Alex Greenfield, Toby Gosling, Reece Sullivan and Joe Lote.
Pointon beat Kirton Town 4-1 and Spilsby Town squeezed past Fishtoft with a 2-1 win.
Curtis Revell scored for Fishtoft.
Northgate Olympic had a excellent 3-0 away win against a strong Swineshead Institute side.
League B Group One saw Bull Athletic Reserves beat Park United Reserves 3-2, Liam Mead (two) and Josh Smith scoring the vital goals for Bull while Craig Mountain and Ben Dean replied for Park.
Spilsby Town Reserves got back to winning ways with a 3-2 home win against Boston Bears and Woodhall Spa Reserves beat Sibsey 2-1.
Caythorpe put five past Boston Athletic in Group Two with a 5-0 away win.
Wyberton A also hit five against FC Wrangle, Zane Miller hitting a hat-trick, Jack Waddington and Sam Antony adding one each to win the game 5-1.
In the only other game in the group Holbeach Bank and Swineshead Institute Reserves shared the points in a 3-3 scoreline, Danny Goddard and Claudiu Burtia (two) on target for for Holbeach and Oli Gedney, Kyle Reed and a own goal by Liam Slayven earning Swineshead a point.