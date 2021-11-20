Boston United manager Craig Elliott left 'angry and frustrated' despite late drama against Chorley

Craig Elliott. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Craig Elliott was left 'angry and frustrated' by his side's inability to see off Chorley.

Jake Wright jnr's stoppage-time header secured a point for the Pilgrims as they two National League North rivals played out a 2-2 draw.

But Paul Green's opener was cancelled out by a penalty awarded for a foul by Luke Shiels.

However, it was the build up to the challenge - two short back passes from Scott Duxbury and Loick Ayina - which played the hosts into trouble.

"I'm delighted to get something out the game but I'm still angry and frustrated," Elliott said.

"We need to cut out these silly goals.

"The first one, especially. We brought it on ourselves.

"I've gone in there and told them I'm not happy. We can be happy to get a point (in the manner we did) but not happy to not get three.

"If we'd have defended better we'd have won that game today."

Shiels' challenge for the penalty looked to be legal, but referee Paul Brown opted to overrule his assistant and point to the spot.

Did Elliott think it was a spot kick?

"No," he said. "But I've had this referee before (the past two visits to Bradford Park Avenue and at Darlington when Ben Middleton and George Willis where both dismissed) and been on the end of some strange decisions in the past.

"It is what it is. I think, again, the lead up to it is poor, he (Duxbury) is an experienced player and should do better."

Elliott, however, was impressed by his side's fight to get back into the contest after Harry Cardwell put the Magpies ahead, a late flurry of chances finally paying off with Wright's finish.

"I thought we were terrific in the last 20 minutes and showed real character," Elliott continued.

"Marcus (Dewhurst) made a tremendous save and we were brave on the ball.

"We played against a team third in the league and you could see there was still plenty of fight in us."