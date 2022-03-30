Boston United begin planning for next season, but Cox adamant emphasis remains on play-off push

Boston United have begun planning for next season.

While manager Paul Cox has his sights firmly set on the National League North play-offs, he is opening talks with squad members he wants to remain at the Jakemans Community Stadium next season.

“I’m in a position where I’m finding out about moving foward,” he said, after getting to know a bit more about his players following his arrival in January.

“What I never want to do is feel like the season’s over, we’ve got loads to play for.

“But I’m learning all the time, especially games when playing teams who are up there all season and have a consistency about them.

“If you lose a football match you have to learn loads and I’ve learnt what’s needed to take us forward.”

Cox wants a winners’ culture at the club, and a certain mentality will stand out in his recruitment.

“We’ll start planning, but what I don’t want to do is write this season off,” he added.

“There’s a lot of football to play and we just need players to grab hold of it and force the issue for next season.

“(I want) players who want to win the championship and be successful, want to be promoted and enhance their careers.”

United bolstered their squad with two new loan arrivals before transfer deadline day last week.

Huddersfield Town midfielder Connor Shanks and defender Femi Seriki, from Sheffield United, have both linked up for the remainder of the campaign.

United host struggling Blyth Spartans on Saturday (KO 3pm) before travelling to Chorley on Tuesday evening (KO 7.45pm).

