"A disappointment but uncontrollable!" Boston United's Paul Cox reacts to Chorley postponement as only three National League North games make it to half time

Waterlogged pitch at Victory Park

By Duncan Browne
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 4:14 pm
Updated Saturday, 19th February 2022, 4:16 pm
Pilgrims boss Paul Cox. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Paul Cox has labelled Boston United's postponed fixture at Chorley an uncontrollable disappointment.

The Pilgrims were on the M62 near Manchester when they got the call to confirm today's fixture at Victory Park was on hold due to a waterlogged pitch.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Only four National League North matches got underway this afternoon due to a week of adverse weather conditions across the country - with Kidderminster Harriers' home contest against Alfreton abandoned.

"When we heard Southport was off and Curzon, and then we saw the weather, we had an inkling (the game would be postponed)," Cox said.

"But we kept focussed and if it was going to be played it was going going to be played.

"It was a bit of a disappointment but uncontrollable. We tend not to worry about those.

"I think the lads were looking forward to today, we battled for a point on Saturday (against Southport) and few lessons were learnt there."

MORE PILGRIMS: Chorley v United postponed - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Jay Rollins keen to impress new boss - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Ramshaw expects twists and turns - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Gainsborough 2 United 1 - in pictures

ChorleyBoston UnitedNational League NorthPaul CoxM62