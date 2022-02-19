Pilgrims boss Paul Cox. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Paul Cox has labelled Boston United's postponed fixture at Chorley an uncontrollable disappointment.

The Pilgrims were on the M62 near Manchester when they got the call to confirm today's fixture at Victory Park was on hold due to a waterlogged pitch.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Only four National League North matches got underway this afternoon due to a week of adverse weather conditions across the country - with Kidderminster Harriers' home contest against Alfreton abandoned.

"When we heard Southport was off and Curzon, and then we saw the weather, we had an inkling (the game would be postponed)," Cox said.

"But we kept focussed and if it was going to be played it was going going to be played.

"It was a bit of a disappointment but uncontrollable. We tend not to worry about those.

"I think the lads were looking forward to today, we battled for a point on Saturday (against Southport) and few lessons were learnt there."

MORE PILGRIMS: Chorley v United postponed - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Jay Rollins keen to impress new boss - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Ramshaw expects twists and turns - news