Boston United Boxing Day contest at Alfreton postponed

Scott Duxbury. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United's Boxing Day match at Alfreton Town has been postponed.

The National League North match will not go ahead due to a waterlogged Impact Arena pitch.

This is the second time a scheduled festive contest for United at Alfreton has been called off due to rainfall this year.

The two sides were due to meet on New Year's Day in Derbyshire but the contest fell to the same fate shortly before the season was made null and void.

A new date for this match is yet to be announced.

For Boston today's postponement may offer a chance for some players to return to fitness.

Paul Green and Jordan Burrow had been ruled out of today's match while Scott Duxbury announced on Twitter this morning he was due to miss the game due to Covid.

