Up for the Craik? Boston United drawn at Northern Premier League Highwaymen in FA Trophy

Jordan Preston celebrates his goal against Kidderminster. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United have been drawn to face Morpeth Town in the FA Trophy's fourth round.

The Highwaymen currently sit 15th in the Northern Premier League

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They edged out Lancaster City on penalties on Saturday following a 3-3 draw.

The Pilgrims booked their place in the hat following Saturday's 4-1 victory over Kidderminster Harriers, having won 2-1 at fellow National League North outfit Brackley Town in the previous round.

Follow @LincsWorldSport on Twitter for the latest sports news from across the county

The match will take place at Craik Park on January 15 with the winners claiming £5,250 in prizemoney.

The losers will pick up £1,500.

The draw was made live on Talksport 2 this afternoon.

MORE PILGRIMS: Keenan Ferguson is thinking big - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Why Craig Elliott's enjoying watching his side once again - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Boston United 4 Kidderminster Harriers 1 - in pictures

MORE PILGRIMS: Jordan Preston on his first United goal - video