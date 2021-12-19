Keenan Ferguson. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Keenan Ferguson is thinking big, saying 'I want everything!'

The Boston United defender may be in his first season of senior football after spells in the Sheffield United and Tottenham Hotspur under 23 squads, but he wants to make it one to remember.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I think promotion, definitely," he said after yesterday's man of the match performance in the 4-1 FA Trophy victory over Kidderminster Harriers, when asked what his hopes for the season were.

"We're more together, digging deep and fighting for each other.

"Kiddy are a full time team and we've just proven we're a lot fitter than them.

"Promotion, FA Trophy final - I want everything.

"It (success) is good for the community and fans. We've got a good team and I think we're good enough to win it all."

Wing back Ferguson has come into his own since the side switched to a 3-5-2 formation, something manager Craig Elliott acknowledged yesterday.

"I've played it at Sheffield United so it's nothing new, to be honest. But the league's a lot different so I'm just adapting," Ferguson said.

"(Playing regularly) is good for my fitness. I've struggled with injuries last few seasons, so to make it to Christmas injury free is a real positive for me, I just need to keep calm now."

Ferguson is also enjoying his reunion with on-loan Blades youngster Kyron Gordon.

He added: "We used to play with each other at Sheffield United.

"We know each other, we know each others' movements. So when he came on loan I was excited as I know how good he is.

"We've got a little partnership and we're just doing what we're doing. Kyron's a really good lad and we can help each other."

MORE PILGRIMS: Why Craig Elliott's enjoying watching his side once again - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Boston United 4 Kidderminster Harriers 1 - in pictures

MORE PILGRIMS: Jordan Preston on his first United goal - video

MORE PILGRIMS: United 4 Harriers 1 - report