Boston United could unveil new signings before Tuesday's clash at Kidderminster Harriers

Cox says he has given his squad a chance to impress. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Paul Cox expects Boston United to unveil new signings ahead of Tuesday's clash at Kidderminster Harriers.

The Pilgrims manager believes the newcomers will bring a winning mentality to the Jakemans Community Stadium dressing room as he plots getting the club's play-off push back on track.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There will probably be some incomings next week," Cox said yesterday following United's postponement at Chorley.

"I think right through the squad (we need to freshen up). This group of players need a bit of a lift, a new face, a different voice and different mindset coming into the dressing room.

"We've highlighted a number of players."

Cox has evaluated his squad since his January arrival and is convinced his incoming players will improve the side.

"I've given everybody an opportunity to show me what they can do before this, and I've made quick decisions and the correct decisions on players coming in," Cox added.

"Ultimately, we've got one or two on the verge of coming back (from injury) and I know what they can do.

"So, obviously, there may be one or two who look at it and ask 'am I going to play here now?'

"I've had to be fair to everyone in the short space I've been here and now it's time to push forward positively.

"We need fresh faces and to plan for an exciting end to the season. I want us to really take the shackles off and go for it.

"Let's have a right good go and give the fans something to cheer about."

MORE PILGRIMS: Chorley v United postponed - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Jay Rollins keen to impress new boss - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Ramshaw expects twists and turns - news