Boston United expect tough test at 'hard to beat' Alfreton Town

Marcus Dewhurst. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United head to Alfreton Town tomorrow looking for three festive points.

The Pilgrims will take to the Impact Arena pitch for the first time since August 2019, when a Jake Wright jnr finish secured a point against the Reds.

Last year's scheduled math in Derbyshire on New Year's Day fell foul of the rain, with the season made null and void weeks later.

For Craig Elliott, he believes his side arrive at Alfreton hitting their stride.

"I'm optimistic for the second half of the season from what I've been seeing," he said.

"Billy Heath's sides are always good, very hard to beat. So we know we'll have a tough task.

"I know a few of their players as well, they're good players in a good side."

Former United striker Dayle Southwell, keeper George Willis and Yusifu Ceesay, who had a spell on loan under Elliott, are amongst the Reds' squad.

Willis, a Sheffield United goalkeeping coach by day, will find himself at the other end of the pitch to Marcus Dewhurst, United's on loan Blades stopper, once again.

The two last played against one another when Willis' Unioted beat Dewhurst's Guiseley 5-4 in a National League North contest in Jauary 2019.

"I really like George, we've always got on since I was 15. We've always got on," Dewhurst said.

"He's only young and I get on really well with him."

Kick off will be at 3pm.

