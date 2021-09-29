Boston United extend Jake Leake loan stay - but Pilgrims could also bring in winger

Jake Leake. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Hull City defender Jake Leake has extended his Boston United loan spell - but manager Craig Elliott is still looking to bring in another addition.

Eighteen-year-old left back Leake will remain at the Jakemans Community Stadium for another month after impressing during his initial four-week stay, which concluded after the weekend's 2-1 victory over Guiseley.

Since joining from the Tigers' under 23s, Leake has made five appearances for the Pilgrims and will now be eligible to feature in Saturday's FA Cup tie against East Thurrock.

"It's done," manager Craig Elliott said of the loan extension.

"He's done well and benefitted from games. We're happy to have him."

Boston may also be bringing in another player after Elliott confirmed he has held talks with an unnamed target, revealed to be a winger.

"Potentially (we could bring another in)," Elliott said.

"I'm in talks about one so we'll see how that goes."

