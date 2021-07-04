Boston United fans at home games - in pictures
A gallery of supporters to whet the appetite...
The wait is almost over for Boston United fans.
For the terrace faithful it has been more than a year since they were last able to watch their team live, a county cup defeat to Cleethorpes Town at Sincil Bank on March 20, 2020.
Since then the Pilgrims have lost a play-off final, moved stadium and seen the 2019-20 campaign aborted.
But this month it is hoped Pilgrims fans will be able to return to watch their side as Craig Elliott's team play a number of pre-season friendlies.
To whet the appetite, here are some photos of United fans over the years.
MORE PILGRIMS: Boston United in training - pictures
MORE PILGRIMS: Byrne links up with familiar foes - news
MORE PILGRIMS: Fan completes Pride Kit Challenge - news
MORE PILGRIMS: Clubs vote for salary cap - news