Boston United hope to have new signing agreed before tonight's return to training

Jordan Burrow and teammates will return top training tonight. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United's squad will meet up tonight as their pre-season schedule gets underway - and manager Craig Elliott hopes he will be able to tell his players about a new signing.

"I'm literally waiting on an answer from somebody today," Elliott said.

"Things happen and higher levels are involved so we'll see what happens."

Elliott - who has made signing a central defender his number one priority - was keeping his cards close to his chest about the target's identity.

However, the club does have other irons in the fire, if the news is not what he wants to here.

"I'm in talks with a couple of others, to be honest," he added.

"Hopefully, this one will come through today but we have to wait and see."

This evening will see the Pilgrims squad undergo testing as the coaching staff cast an eye over fitness levels.

Elliott has already stated he wants his squad to be the 'fittest in the league'.

"We've got a lot of individual testing to do to see where everyone's at," Elliott said.

"We need to make sure everyone's in the right shape so we can begin (full training) at the start of July.

"I think you just hope things carry on more positively in the sporting world.

"We'll train tonight and get that spirit back in the camp. I think last year was difficult with social distancing and having to manages split dressing rooms.

"Hopefully, things can be a bit smoother and normal and the lads can get that togetherness and look forward to the friendlies."

MORE PILGRIMS: Paul Green reflects on his appearance at Euro 2012 - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Thewlis joins rival - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Familiarity could breed success - news