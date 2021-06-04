Facing same sides could be an advantage in National League North campaign, says Boston United boss Craig Elliott

Craig Elliott.

Craig Elliott believes that kicking off the National League North campaign with the same 23 clubs could prove an advantage.

Due to last season being made null and void - meaning there was no promotion or relegation - the same sides will go at it again from August.

Boston have 14 members of last season's squad signed up and Jordan Preston has joined from league rivals Gateshead, meaning the Pilgrims can expect a familiar feel to life in step two.

United and York City both moved stadiums during last season, which may also give them an edge as many visiting teams won't know what to expect.

"I think it makes things a little bit simpler as we know what we're going into," Elliott said.

"The players know where we are and you don't have to explain to them about what to expect at new grounds.

"They know you don't underestimate teams and they know exactly what this league's about - there's no surprises for most of the squad.

"It's just important we get well organised."

Elliott believes being set up right both on and off the pitch will be vital next season as teams will face many tough tests in a league that doesn't often see results going with form.

He is tipping t the sides who can play good attacking football, but also show the gritty side of non-league football to again be the successful ones.

"I think mixing it up is a big thing at this level, and the teams who do that best usually win it or get promoted," Elliott added.

"I fully expect it to be a committed league again.

"It will be a competitive league but I'm sure the big hitters will be up there again. We've just got to get the best out of a squad we've got."

