Jordan Thewlis joins National League North club

Jordan Thewlis.

Jordan Thewlis has joined Guiseley.

The striker - who told Lincolnshire World he was ‘gutted’ to be leaving Boston United after two years with the club - has moved to the Pilgrims’ National League North rivals.

The Lions announced the signing on Twitter earlier today.

Thewlis is one of several former Pilgrims to find a new club so far this summer.

Among them is Shaun Pearson who has returned to the county.

