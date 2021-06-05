Jordan Thewlis joins National League North club

Striker was free agent after leaving Boston United...

By Duncan Browne
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 1:48 pm
Updated Saturday, 5th June 2021, 1:50 pm
Jordan Thewlis.

Jordan Thewlis has joined Guiseley.

The striker - who told Lincolnshire World he was ‘gutted’ to be leaving Boston United after two years with the club - has moved to the Pilgrims’ National League North rivals.

The Lions announced the signing on Twitter earlier today.

Thewlis is one of several former Pilgrims to find a new club so far this summer.

Among them is Shaun Pearson who has returned to the county.

MORE PILGRIMS: Pearson back in Lincolnshire - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Familiar foes could be advantage - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Former United players on the move - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Vote of no confidence not carried - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Winger looks Boston bound - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Former Pilgrims joins England coaching staff - news

MORE PILGRIMS: How Boston United can become 'fittest in league' - news