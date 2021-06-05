Jordan Thewlis joins National League North club

Jordan Thewlis has joined Guiseley.
The striker - who told Lincolnshire World he was ‘gutted’ to be leaving Boston United after two years with the club - has moved to the Pilgrims’ National League North rivals.
The Lions announced the signing on Twitter earlier today.
Thewlis is one of several former Pilgrims to find a new club so far this summer.
Among them is Shaun Pearson who has returned to the county.
