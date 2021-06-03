On the move! Former Boston United players link up with new clubs

Ben Middleton. Photo: Eric Brown

Football fans may be turning their attention to the European Championships, but non-league clubs are beginning to get their business done.

Boston United may already have 15 members of their squad in place, but some former Pilgrims have also found new clubs for next season.

Brad Abbott, the ex-Boston midfielder, will be lining up against his old side next season after agreeing to join National League North rivals Spennymoor Town.

Defender Ben Middleton who, like Abbott, left last summer to join Grantham Town, will remain in the Northern Premier League - but he has found a new club.

Middleton has joined Gary Hayward's Buxton side.

Departing the Bucks, however, is another former United player.

Left back Stephen Brogan has agreed to join fellow NPL Premier outfit Stalybridge Celtic.

Defender Ryan Cresswell only spent a brief time at York Street, even if heading to the crowd the give his nan a kiss as a goal celebration that will leave a lasting impression.

He is now hoping to make an impact in coaching as he joins Northern Counties East League Division One side Parkgate.

Ex-United keeper Lewis King has also found a new club.

He has left Stafford Rangers to link up with Hanley Town of the Midland Football League Premier Division.

