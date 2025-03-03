Boston United keep thin survival hopes alive with win at Dagenham

Goal celebrations during an important win for Boston, Pic: Chris Bray

Boston United assistant manager Lee Bullen believes the weekend win over Dagenham and Redbridge can give his side hope.

The Pilgrims accounted for Dagenham & Redbridge at Victoria Road, despite falling behind to Josh Rees inside three minutes.

Jacob Hazel equalised on 23 minutes, Jai Rowe netted an absolute screamer eight minutes from time and substitute Adam Marriott wrapped up the points with United’s third three minutes into added time.

“The players gave us everything we wanted,” he said. “It was a disappointing start but they showed real character to come back against a rival.

“It’s a big three points and hopefully it gives the players, the owners and the fans that little glimmer of hope that we can possibly stay up.

“It was crucial to go in level at half-time. The front two linked up really well for the first and third goal and it was a brilliant strike to go 2-1 up.

“We were able to get the third goal to calm the nerves. We knew there was no way back for Dagenham and their fans streaming out after the goal told the story.

“We understand where we are and consistency is the word the manager has been using since he came in.

“We had a couple of good results and then it got punctured so it is good to get a win again.

“The fans were outstanding and hopefully they were able to enjoy their night.”

The trip to Aldershot Town on Saturday April 5 has been postponed due to the Shots still being involved in the Isuzu FA Trophy.

The two clubs have agreed a new date - which will be announced once confirmed by the National League

The visit to Wealdstone, which has been postponed twice, will now take place on April 1.

It leaves Boston facing a hectic end to the season with previously postponed games coming thick and fast.

“It is about rest and recovering over the next 4-5 weeks now with the amount of games coming up,” added Bullen.

“It is an opportunity for points and we need to try and drag more teams into it, get them looking over their shoulder and give us a target above us.”