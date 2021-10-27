Boston United searching for defensive option following 'nightmare' injury list

Luke Shiels. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United are looking to bring in a defender in time for Saturday's arrival of Hereford - following a 'nightmare' week of injuries.

Skipper Luke Shiels lasted less than 15 minutes in Saturday's 1-0 victory at Blyth Spartans before picking up a hamstring problem.

And after Jake Wright snr suffered the same injury in last night's 2-1 home win against York City, Scott Garner is the only remaining recognised centre back at the club.

Matt Tootle slotted in alongside garner for the final 30 minutes against the Minstermen, with Keenena Ferguson returning to right back.

But with the experienced duo looking to be sidelines for around a month, manager Craig Elliott is keen for more cover.

"It's a nightmare for us, we've got two centre backs missing and moving forward I'll need to try to get something sorted for the weekend.

"We cant get a break. Luke Shiels and Jake Wright are both hamstrings and we'll see how bad they are. It's looking like a few weeks."

The back line has felt cursed for the Pilgrims this season with injury and illness keeping Tootle, Shiels, Wright snr and Scott Duxbury sidelines for lenghty spells, while summer signing Andy Butler lasted just one game before opting to hang up his boots and join the Peterborough United coaching staff.

While Elliott is looking for a replacement for his wounded duo, he believes that a talented youngster arriving on loan could be his best bet.

"Replacing players of that level is difficult but we've got to try to do something because we haven't got too many options in there," the manager added.

"Our full backs aren't really suited to going in there but, over the next few days, we'll try and get something sorted.

"At this stage of the season it's very hard to bring in someone with equal experience to what they bring, so I think you're probably going to be looking at a loan deal with a younger player - which is fine.

"You've seen with Jake Leake (who spent two months on loan from Hull City), he came in and was fantastic. Hopefully we can find somebody of that calibre who can come in and go into the team."

