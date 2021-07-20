Boston United's ambition convinced Scott Duxbury to go the extra miles

Scott Duxbury in action against Lincoln City. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Scott Duxbury has revealed he turned down offers closer to home to stay with Boston United - because he wants to win silverware with the Pilgrims.

Home matches are a six-hour round trip from the left back's Blackburn home, but the 26-year-old is hoping his side can go the distance in the National League North this season.

"I've always wanted to be at Boston since I met the gaffer and played games here. I don't think I've been at a better club," said the former Stockport County, Chorley and AFC Fylde defender.

"I had offers from clubs closer to home, but not with ambition to win the league - and that's what sold it to me here.

"Money's not everything. I think playing here in front of the crowd makes it well worth it."

Duxbury was among the 11 Pilgrims to kick off in the first-ever game at the Jakemans Community Stadium.

However, last season's games were played behind closed doors and the weekend's 5-0 victory over a Lincoln City side was the first opportunity Duxbury had to play down Pilgrim Way in front of a crowd.

"It's well worth the drive here to see the supporters back, be in the new stadium and see that scoreline," he said.

"We played a few games here last year and knew it wasn't the same.

"Having that crowd here gives you an extra boost and I think first half, especially, seeing the fans as we came out helped massively.

"That's the reason I drive here, it's a big club with a big history and, with the new stadium, everything's nice and enclosed which makes a good atmosphere."

