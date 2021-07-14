VIDEO: Boston United's Jakemans Community Stadium - a look behind the scenes

Boston United will play their first match at the Jakemans Community Stadium in front of fans on Saturday.

The Pilgrims will host Lincoln City in a sold out match.

To whet the appetite, here is a look behind the scenes down Pilgrim Way...

MORE PILGRIMS: United wait on midfielder injury - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Lincoln United v Boston - photos

MORE PILGRIMS: Elliott happy to make good impression - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Ex-United duo join Weymouth - news

The Jakemans Community Stadium.

MORE PILGRIMS: Ex players on the move - news

MORE PILGRIMS: United announce squad numbers - news