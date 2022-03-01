BREAKING: Alfreton Town v Boston United postponed

Boston United will not travel to Alfreton tonight. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United's scheduled contest at Alfreton Town will not go ahead tonight.

The contest has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch for the second time.

The Pilgrims were originally meant to face the Reds at the Impact Arena on Boxing Day, the contest rescheduled for this evening.

However, rainfall on Monday afternoon and evening has left the Alfreton pitch unplayable.

Anew date for the contest is yet to be arranged.

