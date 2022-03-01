BREAKING: Alfreton Town v Boston United postponed

Boston United's scheduled contest at Alfreton Town will not go ahead tonight.
The contest has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch for the second time.
The Pilgrims were originally meant to face the Reds at the Impact Arena on Boxing Day, the contest rescheduled for this evening.
However, rainfall on Monday afternoon and evening has left the Alfreton pitch unplayable.
Anew date for the contest is yet to be arranged.
MORE PILGRIMS: Scoring streak shows ex-striker Shiels has 'still got it' - news
MORE PILGRIMS: Pollock happy with debut - news
MORE PILGRIMS: Boston United v Kettering Town in pictures - gallery
MORE PILGRIMS: Ntumba Massank reflects on his debut and spell at Manchester United - video
MORE PILGRIMS: Culverhouse says 'power freak' ruined game - news
MORE PILGRIMS: Cox says Pilgrims deserved win - news
MORE PILGRIMS: Boston United 3 Kettering Town 2 - report