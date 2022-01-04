BREAKING: Manager Craig Elliott leaves Boston United

Craig Elliott. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United manager Craig Elliott has left the club.

A club statement did not reveal who made the decision.

However, it states: "The 43-year-old leaves his role following Sunday's 3-2 home defeat at the hands of Alfreton Town.

"The former Shaw Lane boss, who took over the United reigns in November 2017, memorably guided the Pilgrims to the second round of the FA Cup in 2019 and the National League North promotion final in 2020.

"Elliott departs the Jakemans Community Stadium with the club's sincere thanks and best wishes for the future."

The club promises a further statement at a later date.

Elliott leaves the club on the back of a three game losing streak in the league but seventh in the table and still in the FA Trophy.

