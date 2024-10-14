Brigg go goal crazy with successive 6-1 wins

Stephen McCarron (no.4) heads home Brigg's fifth goal on Saturday. Photo: Anna Backstrom/Brigg Town FC.

​Brigg Town recorded a second successive 6-1 victory on Saturday as they moved to within four points of the NCEL Division One play-off places.

The Zebras had won comfortably at Louth Town four days earlier, helped by sub George Graham scoring a nine-minute hat-trick late on.

And they repeated the trick to see off high-flying Maltby Main on Saturday, Josh Batty scoring twice – including a wonder volley from distance - with Ollie Fisher, Scott Hutchinson, Jack Boswell and Stephen McCarron also hitting the target.

And player-boss Brett Agnew was a happy man when speaking to the club’s media channels after the game.

He said: “I think today was the best we’ve played so far this season.

"We dealt with the game from start to finish, were on top all the time, and some of the football we played on what is currently a difficult surface was good and we scored goals at good times, including the second right on half-time and then a third not long after the break.

"It was glimpses of us being what we can be in the last couple of games but it’s been down to getting back to basics having been on a difficult run before that and some choice words having been said.”

Agnew even said that dropping himself from the team has played a part in the better performances.

He said: "I’m there to be shot at and sometimes you have to make decisions that are right, and dropping myself was one of them as I’ve not been good enough and miles off it.

"So I put Danny North in there and he’s been outstanding in both games as he’s bullied defences, held the ball up and a lot of the goals have come through him just from his movement and touches round the corner.

"A few missed out today that couldn’t get back in the team after Tuesday’s win and those that came in have kept their shirt again, so it’s dog eat dog when you’ve got a squad that’s driving forward.

"Every player knows that now, in that if they miss out, go away or are injured, there’s somebody there to take their place.”

Brigg were due to host Bottesford Town in Lincolnshire Senior Trophy action on Wednesday night, after this week’s Mail had gone to press.

They’ll then be on the road to Nostell MW on Saturday in the league.​