Brothers commit to Horncastle Town after encouraging end to the season

John (left) and Will Rawdon will remain with Horncastle next season.

​Horncastle Town joint managers John and Will Rawdon have committed their futures to the club after an encouraging end to the 2024/25 season.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The brothers took over last summer but in a season where they faced several long breaks due to the Lincolnshire Football League Premier Division only containing 13 teams, as well as weather-related postponements, consistency was hard to find as they struggled near the bottom of the table.

But an impressive final month saw them win three and draw two of their last five games, with the Wongers also progressing to the semi-finals of the County Cup where they were narrowly beaten by league champions Nettleham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the duo reflected positively on the overall campaign in a message to fans last week.

They said: “When we began pre-season last year, we approached it like many with optimism and a strong belief in the group we inherited. Our initial goal was simple, to be competitive.

"As the season progressed, we’re proud to say we achieved that and more. The squad has grown in character, and we believe we've begun to shape an identity that reflects our values both on and off the pitch.

“This first campaign has been about establishing standards, instilling professionalism and building momentum. We’ve made great strides, not only in results and performances but also in the environment and culture being developed around the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been a privilege to lead this side in our hometown. With our roots firmly in the community, it was an easy decision to continue as joint first team managers for the 2025/26 Lincolnshire League season.

"Our ambition is clear: to progress further and guide this club back to a level where it can once again compete at the top end.

“To our supporters…your backing has been invaluable. Whether home or away, your presence has meant a great deal to the players and staff. We thank you sincerely and ask that you continue to stand with us on this journey.

“Preparations for the new season are already well underway. There’s a real sense of purpose at the club, and we’re excited for what’s to come.”