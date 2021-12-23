Can Boston United extend loans of Marcus Dewhurst and Kyron Gordon? Elliott would love to keep Sheffield United duo

Craig Elliott would love to extend the loan spell of Marcus Dewhurst, but fears the keeper may be set for the Football League.
The Sheffield United loanee has impressed since arriving in November, making six appearances to date.
His stay down Pilgrim Way ends in the new year and Elliott believes the Blades are keen to test Dewhurst - who previously had a loan spell at Carlisle United - in the EFL.
"He's been superb," Elliott said.
"You hope he can stay here but I'm sure there are league clubs having a look at him."
Elliott joked he 'daren't' have that conversation with Sheffield United yet but hopes they can be convinced to let Dewhurst and Kyron Gordon remain even longer.
"To be honest, I wanted to see how Kyron settled down as well and potentially extend that if we can," Elliott continued.
"Players like this are often earmarked to go higher in January and that depends if other teams become available (to take them)."
