Can Boston United extend loans of Marcus Dewhurst and Kyron Gordon? Elliott would love to keep Sheffield United duo

Marcus Dewhurst. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Craig Elliott would love to extend the loan spell of Marcus Dewhurst, but fears the keeper may be set for the Football League.

The Sheffield United loanee has impressed since arriving in November, making six appearances to date.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His stay down Pilgrim Way ends in the new year and Elliott believes the Blades are keen to test Dewhurst - who previously had a loan spell at Carlisle United - in the EFL.

"He's been superb," Elliott said.

Follow @LincsWorldSport on Twitter for the latest sports news from across the county

"You hope he can stay here but I'm sure there are league clubs having a look at him."

Elliott joked he 'daren't' have that conversation with Sheffield United yet but hopes they can be convinced to let Dewhurst and Kyron Gordon remain even longer.

"To be honest, I wanted to see how Kyron settled down as well and potentially extend that if we can," Elliott continued.

"Players like this are often earmarked to go higher in January and that depends if other teams become available (to take them)."

MORE PILGRIMS: Midfielder returns from gambling ban - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Away trip in FA Trophy - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Keenan Ferguson is thinking big - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Why Craig Elliott's enjoying watching his side once again - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Boston United 4 Kidderminster Harriers 1 - in pictures