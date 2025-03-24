Champions Barnetby score nine to remain unbeaten
Jacob Sweeting with a hat-trick and Bailey Good with a brace put champions Barnetby on their way to a convincing 9-1 win over AFC Crosby which kept their unbeaten league run intact with just one game to go.
Shaun Clark set them on their way when he crashed home a Liam Davies free-kick on 11 minutes, then straight from the re-start Lewis Lennox made it two.
Davies then added the third with a sublime long range effort and Sweeting added the fourth with a deft chip over the advancing Crosby keeper.
Sweeting’s cross was headed home by Connor Watson to make it five before the break and Good got goals six and seven early in the second-half.
Sweeting added his second before a lapse in concentration allowed Crosby to break clear and grab a goal through Aaron Lidgett, but Sweeting got his hat-trick to round the win off late on.