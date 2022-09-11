Club legend Paul Bastock wants to get Boston United rocking and rolling.

Paul Bastock wrote himself into Boston United, and football history during his playing career.

The goalkeeping icon, who originally joined the Pilgrims back in 1992, returned to his beloved United this week as assistant manager to Ian Culverhouse.

And football’s highest ever appearance maker is now keen to unite everyone at the club together and see United climb the National League North table.

“You never rule anything out,” he said. “If you put five or six results together you're looking at the other end of the table and we can't rule out the play-offs.

“We did it before at King’s Lynn when they were fourth bottom. We ended up getting in the play-offs and winning them.

“Once you get the lads going, get the fans and the clubs going the club becomes an unstoppable force and hopefully that's what we can do.

“We want to get the fans bouncing about like I can remember in the old days.

“We have got a fanatics club and fantastic owners and I'm sure they and the fans will be right behind us.”.

Record-breaking Bastock made 625 appearances in his first stint with the Pilgrims between 1992 and 2004.

And he admits coming back ‘home’ is a dream come true.

“I had to keep pinching myself when the gaffer rang me to say it was happening,” he said.

“Me, my wife and stepdaughter were dancing around the house.

“It's unbelievable to be back at my beloved Boston United. We hope to get the club going forward and have many a good year ahead.

“At some point we might get sacked and some people have been saying they are not sure about me going back in case my reputation is tarnished.

“I’m big and brave enough to accept that, but I feel what we can bring to the club will take my status forward at the club.

“I have never ever wanted to leave Boston United but circumstances happen. In my heart I always thought I would be there until they carried me out.

“So to be back is an unbelievable feeling. The passion you have in football is burning at its highest and I will be so proud to be working to lead these guys forward.