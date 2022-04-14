Cox embraces selection headache ahead of Boston United's Bradford Park Avenue clash

Luke Shiels is back from suspension. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Paul Cox has a selection headache. And he's embracing it.

The Pilgrims' look to maintain their place in the National League North play-offs tomorrow as they host Bradford Park Avenue (Good Friday) - with captain Luke Shiels back from his three-match ban and several other players off the injury list.

Jake Wright jnr and Jay Rollins both returned to the side during Saturday's 4-0 win at Curzon Ashton, but Scott Garner, Matt Tootle, Jordan Burrow and Paul Green will be sidelined.

"Its lovely to have the skip back. Massive headache for myself, but we've said all along we've more of less had a teamn sat out or suspended," said manager Cox.

"I'm not going to moan about headaches, I'm going to embrace it.

"We want people champing at the bit to get back in the side."

Bradford - with ex-Pilgrims stopper George Sykes-Kenworthy in their squad - sit 15th in the table, Mark Bower's side unbeaten in their past five matches.

George Sykes-Kenworthy. Photo: Oliver Atkin

United sit seventh, in the final play-off spot, with six games to go.

Kick off will be at 3pm.

