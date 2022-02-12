Cox wants Boston United squad to get the fans 'excited'

Paul Cox wants to get the home fans 'excited'. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Paul Cox has told his Boston United squad to get the fans 'excited'.

Cox has faced Boston with Eastwood Town and Kettering Town over the years, as well as bringing Mansfield Town and Barrow sides to York Street for friendlies.

He knows how important a vocal backing can be, calling the club's home form 'key' to success.

Now the new Pilgrims boss is challenging his players to make the first move.

"Since I've been here they've been fantastic, in both home games and away at Hereford," Cox said of the fans.

"I just think our home form is always key, but we've got to play our part and get them (the supporters) excited.

"We've got to get them in the mood and behind us.

"Every time you come to Boston the support's ben there, now we do our part."

United - who hope three of their injured players could be in line for a return this afternoon - host Southport looking to regain a play-off spot and close the gap on the side sixth in the National League North.

The Sandgrounders, who beat Boston 4-1 in the reverse fixture, won 3-0 at struggling Telford in midweek - putting back-to-back defeats at Kettering and Chester behind them, having previously been on a 14-game unbeaten run in the league.

On the road, Southport have won four, drawn two but lost six times.

Kick off will be at 3pm.

