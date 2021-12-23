Craig Elliott 'delighted' as Hull City's Jake Leake returns to Boston United

Jake Leake. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Defender Jake Leake.has returned to Boston United.

The teenage Hull City player has returned to Pilgrim Way for his second loan stint of the campaign.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I am delighted to get Jake back on loan," manager Craig Elliott told bufc.co.uk.

"He showed what a very talented young player he is earlier in the season.

"Jake's qualities will fit right into our style of play, plus he has the added bonus of knowing the other players and how we work, so settling in should be a smooth transition for all parties."

Left-sided Leake, has made nine appearances for Boston so far this term.

MORE PILGRIMS: Midfielder returns from gambling ban - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Away trip in FA Trophy - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Keenan Ferguson is thinking big - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Why Craig Elliott's enjoying watching his side once again - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Boston United 4 Kidderminster Harriers 1 - in pictures