Craig Elliott 'delighted' as Hull City's Jake Leake returns to Boston United

Hull City defender is back

By Duncan Browne
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 2:59 pm
Updated Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 3:04 pm
Jake Leake. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Defender Jake Leake.has returned to Boston United.

The teenage Hull City player has returned to Pilgrim Way for his second loan stint of the campaign.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"I am delighted to get Jake back on loan," manager Craig Elliott told bufc.co.uk.

"He showed what a very talented young player he is earlier in the season.

"Jake's qualities will fit right into our style of play, plus he has the added bonus of knowing the other players and how we work, so settling in should be a smooth transition for all parties."

Left-sided Leake, has made nine appearances for Boston so far this term.

MORE PILGRIMS: We've not had our run yet, says Tootle - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Midfielder returns from gambling ban - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Away trip in FA Trophy - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Keenan Ferguson is thinking big - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Why Craig Elliott's enjoying watching his side once again - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Boston United 4 Kidderminster Harriers 1 - in pictures

Follow @LincsWorldSport on Twitter for the latest sports news from across the county

Craig ElliottBoston UnitedHull CityBoston