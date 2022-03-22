Everything you need to know about Boston United's on loan Sheffield United defender Femi Seriki

Femi Seriki has been handed his Boston United debut after joining on loan from Sheffield United.

The 18-year-old Blades prospect - an under 23s teammate of on-loan keeper Marcus Dewhurst and Kyron Gordon, who has since returned to Bramall Lane - has featured twice for his parent club's first team, his debut being off the bench in a Premier League contest at Newcastle last may.

Right sided defender Seriki, who was previously with Bury's academy, was due to complete the season on loan at Belgian side Beerschot, but was recalled after playing just six minutes for the Jupiler Pro League side.

“Femi, it definitely wasn’t a successful loan," Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom told The Sheffield Star.

"In my eyes and in Femi’s eyes. He didn’t play and he’s missed a lot of development, which is a big sense of frustration for me because that’s what it’s all about - development and actually playing.

"He’s effectively missed six months of that and maybe also suffered a little dent in confidence.”

Seriki, who will wear squad number 29, has a chance to regain that confidence with the Pilgrims, brought in following Matt Tootle's calf injury.

Femi Seriki with Boston manager Paul Cox. Photo: Boston United

After being unveiled as the Pilgrims' 42nd player of the campaign, Seriki was handed a start at York City tonight.

