"It feels good!" Danny Elliott into top 100 all-time Boston United goalscorers... level with pal Jason Lee - video

Striker nets 22nd of season in defeat

By Duncan Browne
Saturday, 19th March 2022, 7:09 pm

Danny Elliott converted his 22nd goal of the season as Boston United lost 2-1 to Gateshead.

However, that finish put him into the top 100 all-time leading Pilgrims goalscorers, alongside Ollie Ryan, Lee Thompson, Jordan Thewlis and pal Jason Lee.

Here he reflects on the achievement and looks forward to an important game at York City.

Danny Elliott.
Boston UnitedGateshead