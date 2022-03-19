"It feels good!" Danny Elliott into top 100 all-time Boston United goalscorers... level with pal Jason Lee - video

Danny Elliott converted his 22nd goal of the season as Boston United lost 2-1 to Gateshead.
However, that finish put him into the top 100 all-time leading Pilgrims goalscorers, alongside Ollie Ryan, Lee Thompson, Jordan Thewlis and pal Jason Lee.
Here he reflects on the achievement and looks forward to an important game at York City.
MORE PILGRIMS: Sir Whitty joins Sir Jonathan Van Tam at Boston United - news
MORE PILGRIMS: United 1 Gateshead 2 - report
MORE PILGRIMS: Dewhurst to extend his stay - news