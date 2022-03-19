Fine lines! Boston United boss Paul Cox impressed by leaders Gateshead, but feels Pilgrims aren't too far behind

Paul Cox labelled defeat to Gateshead 'disappointing' - but feels his side aren't too far off matching the quality of the league leaders.

Tom Platt's own goal and Cedwyn Scott's finish proved the difference at the Jakemans Community Stadium, where Danny Elliott's penalty gave the Pilgrims hope.

But come the full time whistle - delayed due to an injury to an official - Gateshead remain three points clear at the top and United remain three adrift of the final play-off spot.

"It was a disappointing result," Cox said, admitting the Heed were just that bit sharper in every department.

"You've got to be honest, Gateshead are a really good side and you could tell why they are where they are.

"What we've spoken about in there are the one per cents, the difference between where Gateshead are and we are.

"In possession they were good and out of possession they were excellent, their pressing and work ethic was excellent.

Paul Cox. Photo: Oliver Atkin

"But on another day, we could have done better with the chances we had."

Gateshead's full timers turned on the style in the second half, harrying the Pilgrims and moving forward with fluency.

But watching the table toppers in action has opened Cox's eyes, and shown him what needs to be improved at the Jakemans Community Stadium.

"We are where we are for a reason and my job is to look at it and lay some foundations coming into the end of this season," the manager continued.

"To make these one per cents up and to improve. It's really fine lines at the moment."

