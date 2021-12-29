Ex-Boston United defender Andy Butler leaves coaching role at Peterborough United

Andy Butler. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Andy Butler has left Peterborough United, it has been reported by our sister title the Peterborough Telegraph.

The 38-year-old joined Boston United from League One Doncaster Rovers in the summer, unveiled as the Pilgrims' marquee defensive signing.

However, after featuring just once for Craig Elliott's side - the 3-2 county cup win at Lincoln United - he left to take up the new role of set-piece coach at the Championship club.

Butler is understood to be helping out at League One strugglers Doncaster Rovers, where current Boston United midfielder Paul Green is fitness coach, but only in an unofficial capacity.

He is the manager of the Doncaster Belles ladies team who play in the same National League division as Posh Women.

Posh are not expected to replace Butler with responsibility for set-pieces falling to coaches Matthew Etherington and Mark Tyler.

