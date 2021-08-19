Ex-Boston United defender Tyrell Warren joins National League side

Tyrell Warren. Photo: Eric Brown

Former Boston United defender Tyrell Warren has joined National League FC Halifax Town.

The defender, 22, who joined the Pilgrims after coming through the Manchester United youth academy and then moving to Salford City, has linked up with the Shaymen on a short-term deal, our sister title the Halifax Courier has revealed.

Warren - a former schoolmate of Marcus Rashford - made nine appearances for the Pilgrims, including being part of the squad which reached the 2019-20 National League North play-off final, but found game time hard to come by last season due to the form of Matt Tootle.

Warren could be eligible to face Maidenhead United on Saturday.

