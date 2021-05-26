"Everything's in place!" Harrogate Town winger Joe Leesley looks set for Boston United return

I've got you covered! Joe Leesley with Scott Duxbury. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Joe Leesley looks set to return to Boston United.

The Harrogate Town winger is due to link up with the Pilgrims on loan once more after both clubs and the player agreed to the move.

"I believe everything's agreed, it's just the logistics of the Football League and when you can sort stuff out," Elliott explained.

"Everything's in place. Joe wanted to stay and we wanted to keep him.

"We're waiting for that to be confirmed but everything's done behind the scenes."

Leesley - the 2017-18 National League North Plater of the Year - scored four times in 12 appearances on loan at Boston last season, making an impact on and off the pitch.

"He's been one of the better players in this league, if not the best player a few years ago," the United manager added.

"He creates assists, scores goals. The big thing for me was he was a massive leader in the dressing room - an experienced player, very vocal and I liked having him around the place."

While it's that attacking versatility and creativity United want, Leesley can also slot into left back, something he believes will prolong his career.

It's also role he played for Boston last season in the 3-0 FA Trophy success at Evesham United, a game where Leesley scored twice, including one direct from a corner.

That adaptability will also suit Boston, who want cover for Scott Duxbury.

Elliott continued: "I think, he's a player who can play left and right and in the hole as well.

"He's also more than capable of covering at left back as well, which is what will be needed this season - players who can play different positions.

"He knows exactly what he's coming into at this level as well.

"He had a spell in the Football League (on loan at Stevenage) and he's another player who still has aspirations of going up the leagues again.

"We want ambitious players who are coming for the right reasons."

