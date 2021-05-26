Former Boston United striker joins England coaching staff ahead of UEFA EURO 2020

Graeme Jones.

Former Boston United striker Graeme Jones has joined England's coaching set-up ahead of UEFA EURO 2020.

Jones, who scored seven times in 38 appearances between 2003 and 2004, has plenty of international experience as Roberto Martinez's assistant with Belgium.

Jones is currently a first team coach at Newcastle United and has also worked with Swansea City, Wigan Athletic, Everton, West Bromwich Albion and AFC Bournemouth since hanging up his boots, also having a spell as Luton Town manager.

"We're really pleased to be able to bring Graeme Jones in,” Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate told englandfootball.com.

"He's been working at Newcastle, and I've known Graeme for quite a while.

“He's got great experiences of tournament football with Roberto Martinez, and as an assistant manager and a manager.

"So I'm really pleased that with Graeme, Steve Holland, Martyn Margetson, who has been to semi-finals with us and with Wales, and Chris Powell that we've got a really strong coaching team.”

MORE PILGRIMS: Leesley looks set for United return - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Key National League North dates announced - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Elliott wants United to be fittest in league - news

MORE PILGRIMS: How social media has changed pre-season for Elliott - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Looking to forge close ties with Premier and Football League clubs - news

MORE PILGRIMS: This week at United - video