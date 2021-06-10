Finland's Robert Taylor arrives at Euro 2020... via Lincoln City and Boston Town

Robert Taylor. Photo: Getty Images

As Finland kick off their Euro 2020 campaign against Denmark on Saturday, Robert Taylor will be hoping to be named in his country's starting XI.

The 26-year-old midfielder has been named in Finland's 26-man squad for the tournament and arrives at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium as part of a footballing journey that has included a two-year spell in Lincolnshire.

Taylor was part of the Lincoln City youth set-up between 2011 and 2013, during which time he established himself in Finland's under 17s.

Although Taylor never played for the Red Imps, he made one appearance for another Yellowbelly club.

In 2013 he joined Boston Town on loan, his only appearance for the United Counties League Premier Division side coming in a 3-3 draw against Peterborough Northern Star in February.

Taylor, who once commanded a €100,000 transfer fee, currently plays for Norwegian side Brann.

He was born in Finland while his English father Paul was playing over there for KuPS.