Former Boston United midfielder joins David Beckham's Inter Miami

Mo Adams of Atlanta United in action against New York Red Bulls. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

A former Boston United midfielder has joined David Beckham' s Inter Miami franchise.

Mo Adams' move to the MLS Eastern Conference side was announced yesterday.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old, who can also play at right back, will be coached by Beckham's Manchester United and Class of '92 pal Phil Neville, and finds himself in a squad which also includes Kieran Gibbs, Blaise Matuidi, Gonzalo Higuaín and Ryan Shawcross.

“Mo is another acquisition that improves the team leading into next year," chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson told the club's website.

"He is an athletic and skillful player, can feature as a midfielder and right back, and brings a winning mentality that will be valuable for our roster.”

Nottingham-born Adams was brought to Boston by Dennis Greene in the 2015-16 campaign.

He made his debut at Solihull Moors in a 1-0 victory over the eventual National League North champions.

However that was his only appearance for the Pilgrims as he was offered the chance to move to the States where he has enjoyed a career turning out for Chicago Fire, Tulsa Roughnecks and Atlanta United.

He is not the only ex-United player to enjoy a career in North America, with Richie Ryan turning out for Ottawa Fury, Jacksonville Armada, Miami FC, FC Cincinnati and current club El Paso Locomotive.

MORE PILGRIMS: United face Harriers with midfielder shortage - news

MORE PILGRIMS: United to discuss Milan Lalkovic's future - news