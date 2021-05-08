Generation game! Father, son and grandad all involved in Boston United youth match

Richard, Alfie and Chris Galey.

There was a special take on the generation game this afternoon as Boston United under eights hosted their Skegness Town counterparts in a friendly.

That's because three generations of the same family were involved.

Father and son, Chris and Alfie Galey are no strangers to spending match days together, with dad managing and lad playing.

But the contest took a twist as Chris' dad Richard, a local referee, was the man in the middle.

Even the torrential rain couldn't put a dampener on the day for the Galey family, who found time to pose for a photo.

