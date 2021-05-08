Former Boston United and Gainsborough Trinity duo join Spalding United

Gregg Smith.

Ex-Boston United and Gainsborough Trinity duo Gregg Smith and Nathan Stainfield have joined Spalding United.

Striker Smith has moved to the Tulips after being released by new Holy Blues boss Tom Shaw, along with the entire squad, which included fellow former Pilgrims Martyn Woolford and Simon Ainge.

Defender Stainfield has also agreed to return to the Sir Halley Stewart Playing Field.

"Gregg and Nathan were both number one on my wish list, (we) beat a number of clubs in pursuit," Spalding boss Gabriel Zakuani tweeted.

"I feel like they will be very important on and off the pitch, two winners. Key additions to this already very talented squad."