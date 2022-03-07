Grantham Town and Boston United to raise money for Ukraine Refugee Crisis with friendly

Grantham Town and Boston United will be raising money for the Ukraine Refugee Crisis when they meet tomorrow night.
The Gingerbreads will host the Pilgrims in a mid-season friendly at the Meres.
Entry for fans will be a pay-what-you-want charge, with all the proceeds going to aid the people of Ukraine as their country remains under attack.
Former United manager Dennis Greene has a number of ex-Pilgrims in his Town squad, including Ricky Miller, Shane Clarke and Jonathan Wafula.
It is understood United will use the game as a chance to give valuable game time to fringe players and squad members coming back from injury.
Paul Cox may also run the rule over some trialists.
Kick off will be 7.30pm.
